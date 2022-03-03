The next film in the QC Environmental Film Series is “2040,” to be shown this Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Concerned about his young daughter’s future, filmmaker Damon Gameau travels the world in search of new approaches and solutions to climate change. He meets with innovators and changemakers in many fields to draw on their expertise. Stick around after the film for a talkback with Sarah Gardner.

She is the Climate Action Coordinator for the City of Iowa City. A graduate of the University of Iowa with a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, Gardner has led projects focused on electric vehicle readiness, alternative energy, transit and active transportation, recycling, and climate preparedness in Iowa and Illinois.

Previously a journalist covering sustainability and climate change (including editing the former Radish magazine in the Quad Cities), she has authored many articles on climate resilience and is a dedicated advocate for creating communities that are healthy, equitable, and engaging places to live.



Individual tickets for the film are $5, available at riveraction.org/filmseries.