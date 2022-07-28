The Putnam Museum and Science Center, at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, is receiving $34,250 in new funding from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced more than $2.3 million in grants Thursday for 191 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts, culture, history, humanities, film and media in 69 communities.

That includes grants totaling $203,000 for projects in Scott, Muscatine and Clinton counties. The grants are designed to support creative placemaking, a strategy that centers arts and culture in community and economic development. The funding supports Iowa’s creative workforce, revitalizes historic districts, launches public art projects, advances film stories “from script to screen” – and more.

One of the renderings for the new Friends of MLK – MLK Commemorative Park, at 501 Brady St., Davenport. The nonprofit group won a $26,710 grant from the state of Iowa.

“Across the state, Iowa’s cultural and community leaders are full of big ideas to transform spaces and places through the arts, historic preservation, and film and media projects,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said in a Thursday release. “Creative Iowans are working every day to make their cities and towns more culturally vibrant places that attract residents and visitors alike.”

Cultural attractions – including museums, performing arts venues, science centers, gardens, film and music festivals – draw in visitors and engage their communities through arts and culture. The new grants support cultural destinations that collectively offer more than six million days of engagement every year.

The grants are administered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs’ divisions: the Iowa Arts Council; interim Iowa Humanities Council; State Historical Society of Iowa and State Historic Preservation Office of Iowa; and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra is led by music director and conductor Mark Russell Smith.

The Q-C area grants are going to:

Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport — Enhancing History Through the Filmmaker’s Eye, $14,250

— Enhancing History Through the Filmmaker’s Eye, $14,250 Scott County Library System, Eldridge — History of the North Scott Community School District, $5,940

— History of the North Scott Community School District, $5,940 Friends of MLK, Inc., Davenport — Phase I Intensive-Level Survey of Historic Black Business Sites in Davenport, $26,710

— Phase I Intensive-Level Survey of Historic Black Business Sites in Davenport, $26,710 Living Proof Exhibit, Moline — Art Activities for Children Impacted by Cancer, $6,100

— Art Activities for Children Impacted by Cancer, $6,100 Alternating Currents, Davenport — Multi-media Arts Festival, $10,000

— Multi-media Arts Festival, $10,000 Bix Beiderbecke Museum & World Archives, Davenport — Operating Support, $5,000

— Operating Support, $5,000 Quad City Symphony Orchestra, Davenport — Operating Support, $20,000

— Operating Support, $20,000 German American Heritage Center, Davenport — Operating Support, $10,000

— Operating Support, $10,000 Quad City Arts, Rock Island — Operating Support, $20,000

— Operating Support, $20,000 Ballet Quad Cities, Rock Island — Operating Support, $10,000

— Operating Support, $10,000 Putnam Museum, Davenport — Operating Support, $20,000

— Operating Support, $20,000 Figge Art Museum, Davenport — Operating Support, $20,000

— Operating Support, $20,000 Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company, West Liberty — Great Plains Regional Puppetry Festival, $10,000

— Great Plains Regional Puppetry Festival, $10,000 Muscatine Art Center, Muscatine — Operating Support, $10,000

— Operating Support, $10,000 The Sawmill Museum, Clinton — Operating Support, $10,000

Funding is made possible through annual appropriations from the Iowa Legislature and through state-federal partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Additional funding comes from the nonprofit State Historical Society of Iowa, Inc., and through the state’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Act, which the legislature enacted to provide funds to preserve, conserve, interpret, enhance and educate the public about Iowa’s historical resources.

Arts and culture production in Iowa accounts for more than $4.5 billion in economic activity, 43,000 jobs, and 2.3 percent of the state’s economy and is one of three key sectors that drive regional economies, according to IDCA. In addition, more than two-thirds of young people choose a place to live before a job, and greater amenities and quality of life are key factors in their decisions, the department says.