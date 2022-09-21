A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight.

Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.

The Emmy Award-winning series kicks off an all-reality Wednesday night and returns for its 43rd season with a two-hour premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 21 on CBS.

The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+*. The show is hosted by Emmy winner Jeff Probst.



After 22 years on television, 646 castaways and 639 torch snuffs, the premiere of season 43 will be the CBS Original series’ 621st episode, launching a new chapter of the groundbreaking reality competition, according to a series release.

“Survivor” continues to evolve when these 18 new players are stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji and must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day, the network release says.

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance.

They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.



The individuals competing on season 43 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1-million prize.



To see a video on Assenmacher and other videos about “Survivor,” click HERE.



