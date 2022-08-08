Maddie Poppe, the 2018 winner of “American Idol,” is a 24-year-old native of Clarksville, Iowa.

Folk singer and Iowa native Maddie Poppe is set to perform music from her “Christmas From Home” EP in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort).

Poppe is a 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa and Season 16 winner of “American Idol” (2018), who was the featured performer in March 2019 for a sold-out Gilda’s Club fundraiser at Rhythm City.

Maddie Poppe — shown with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, July 24, 2022 — sang the National Anthem at the Hy-Vee IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

Poppe fell in love with music at a young age, learning to play guitar, ukulele and piano. In 2016, Maddie released her debut album, “Songs from the Basement,” which she wrote, produced and recorded alongside her father, Trent, according to a tour release. After years of performing locally in Iowa, she decided to audition for “American Idol” and was ultimately crowned the winner in May 2018.

Since her Idol victory, Poppe has appeared on many TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live, Live! With Kelly & Ryan and the Radio Disney Music Awards and the Kelly Clarkson Show. Maddie’s sophomore album “Whirlwind” reached #2 on the iTunes Pop charts and her single “Made You Miss” earned #19 on the Hot AC Radio charts.

Her sentimental ballad “Not Losing You” also swept radio charts, reaching #17. In Fall 2019, Poppe supported Ingrid Michaelson on The Dramatic Tour, an experience she called a dream come true. Hoping to brighten the 2020 holiday season, Poppe released a holiday EP aptly titled “Christmas From Home” on November 20th and embarked on a near-sold out acoustic Christmas tour.

For more information, visit her website.