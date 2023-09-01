The new director of orchestral activities at Augustana College is no stranger to the Quad Cities.

Sam Stapleton, new visiting assistant professor of music, will conduct the Augustana Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra and he’s a longtime Iowa veteran.

Sam Stapleton on the Augustana campus Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The friendly, 42-year-old native of Chapel Hill, N.C. (where he lived until age 5) grew up in Iowa City. Stapleton’s father Jack is an infectious disease specialist and professor at University of Iowa’s medical school, who did his medical residency at University of North Carolina.

Sam Stapleton first started playing violin at age 5, has been performing in the Cedar Rapids-based Orchestra Iowa since 2003; in the Dubuque Symphony from 2003-09 and since 2022, and was in the QC Symphony Orchestra first violin section in the 2008-09 season.

He comes to the Rock Island private liberal-arts school following similar position at Wartburg College (Waverly, Iowa) from 2019-2021, and Central College (Pella, Iowa) from 2017-2019. He earned his Doctor of Musical Arts in orchestral conducting at University of Iowa in 2022, after receiving master’s degrees in conducting and violin performance from Iowa in 2009.

Stapleton conducting the orchestra at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

Stapleton had earned his bachelor’s in violin performance in 2003 from UNC in Chapel Hill.

From 2011 to 2015, he was founder, conductor and music director of the Cambridge Philharmonic Orchestra, outside Boston. That was after serving two years as music director of Boston New Music Initiative, where he oversaw the performance of works by more than 60 living composers.

Stapleton founded an orchestra in Cambridge, Mass., home of Harvard and MIT.

The Cambridge orchestra was mainly composed of undergrad and graduate students from the dozens of colleges in the Boston area, Stapleton said this week. “We did really difficult works by Stravinsky and Schoenberg, Steve Reich and all sorts of stuff,” he said.

He moved back to Iowa City in 2015 and started work on his doctoral degree.

Hancher highlights

A peak violin experience was in October 2022, when Orchestra Iowa played with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra under the great Wynton Marsalis, for his 12-movement “All Rise” symphony at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City.

Stapleton got to play in the fall 2022 performance of Wynton Marsalis’s Symphony No. 1 for orchestra and chorus at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City.

“The coolest thing was, we rehearsed the week before at Hancher and the first night was Wynton’s birthday, so we all played ‘Happy Birthday’ and then he and his group went off did a New Orleans-style jam on ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” Stapleton recalled. “It was the coolest start to rehearsals. It was amazing.”

His first big concert back at Iowa that fall was a special Sept. 27, 2016, first performance at the new Hancher – the University of Iowa Symphony Orchestra and Choirs performed Gustav Mahler’s massive Symphony No. 2 (“Resurrection”).

Stapleton hopes to return to play occasionally with the QCSO, noting he’d be available to play the February 2024 concerts.

After he finished his doctoral degree last year, there weren’t that many college orchestra jobs available last summer. The Augie one popped up after Ernesto Estigarribia (who also was QCSO assistant conductor and director of its youth ensembles) left to join the music faculty at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., this fall.

Stapleton at Augustana succeeds Ernesto Estigarribia, who became assistant professor of conducting at Vanderbilt University.

“Even though I had been to Centennial Hall the year I played with the orchestra, I had no idea how beautiful the campus was,” Stapleton said of Augustana. “It’s night and day since I was here over a decade ago.”

Oct. 19 concert

His first Augie orchestra concert is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2023, when the students will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, smaller works by Debussy and Ravel and a 2015 work by South Korean composer Jihyun Kim, “A Tramp in the Assembly Line,” based on Charlie Chaplin.

The concert will feature Augie harp professor Erin Freund (she and Stapleton went to high school together in Iowa City), who will play Debussy dances (“Sacred and Profane”) and a Ravel piece for harp, flute, clarinet and string quartet.

Augustana harpist Erin Freund (who went to high school with Stapleton) will solo in the Oct. 19 concert.

In the past year, Stapleton mainly did freelance orchestra gigs, and worked at a high-end whiskey bar in Iowa City. He and his wife Laura (who have no kids) rent a house in Iowa City and he will commute to the QC.

He loves both performing and conducting, and says his violin background is helpful coaching string players. Stapleton also has a number of private violin students in Iowa City (from high school age to a retired 58-year-old) and he will teach some music classes at Augie.

Stapleton, a violinist, earned his doctoral degree in conducting last year from University of Iowa (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Stapleton spent two summers at the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado (2007 and 2008), which he called some of the best orchestral playing he’s been part of. Violinist Joshua Bell soloed there and he got to play Stravinksy’s “Petrushka” under Leonard Slatkin and the Mahler Symphony No. 6 under James Conlon.

At Augustana, he said he’s looking forward to leading the Chamber Orchestra in a winter performance of the classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” and a full opera in the spring.

For more information on college music ensembles, click HERE.