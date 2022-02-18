The first production of The Black Box Theatre 2022 season is Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists,” opening March 3 at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.

The play is described as “Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror.”

Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris, according to a Friday Black Box release.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold. Rated R for language.

Directed by Patti Flaherty, the play stars Kayla Jo Pulliam Mendoza as Olympe De Gouge, Alice Jane as Charlotte Corday, Cynthia Lomas as Marianne Angelle and Lora Adams as Marie Antoinette. Backstage crew is LuAnne Sisk. Set construction and crew are Michael Kopriva, Tom Vaccaro, Trinity Filut and Julien Blaine. Costumes by Lora Adams. Lights by David Miller.

The show runs March 3 to 12 — Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $13 on Thursday and $16 all other performances, available at theblackboxtheatre.com.