The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities will present the next installment of the Israeli Film Series (featuring three flicks from 2020) starting Sunday, July 10.

The movies will be Sundays at 4 p.m., in the Figge Art Museum Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd Street, Davenport. The following films will be shown —

“Crescendo,” Sunday, July 10 (106 minutes – English & German with English subtitles, Drama)

When world-famous conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra, he is quickly drawn into a tempest of sheer unsolvable problems. Having grown up in a state of war, suppression or constant risk of terrorist attacks, the young musicians from both sides are far from able to form a team.

See the trailer HERE.

“Sublet,” Sunday, July 17 (89 minutes — Hebrew & English with English subtitles, Drama)

Michael is a travel writer for The New York Times, travelling to Tel Aviv for work. He is a former bestselling author, having written a book about New York City during the peak of the AIDS crisis, in which he lost a good friend to the disease. Instead of staying at a hotel, Michael meets Tomer, a younger film student in need of some extra money, and sublets his apartment in a popular neighborhood. The two gay men face a generational gap that puts their personal and clashing life philosophies into perspective.

Watch the trailer at:

“Asia,” Sunday, July 31 (85 minutes – Hebrew & Russian with English subtitles, Drama)

Asia’s motherhood has always been an ongoing struggle rather than an obvious instinct. Becoming a mother at a very early age has shaped Asia’s relationship with her teenage daughter Vika. Despite living together, Asia and Vika barely interact with one another. Asia concentrates on her job as a nurse while Vika hangs out at the skate-park with her friends.

Their routine is shaken when Vika’s health deteriorates rapidly. Asia must step in and become the mother Vika so desperately needs. Vika’s illness turns out to be an opportunity to reveal the great love within this small family unit.

Watch the trailer at:

Tickets are available at the door — Adults $7; Seniors (60+) and Military $6; Students free. For more information, call 309-793-1300.