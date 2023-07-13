The legendary British comedian John Cleese isn’t dead yet, but you’re invited to pay your respects in “a night of unparalleled laughter and wit” as he will perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

An Adler press release says: “(Barely) living comedy legend, John Cleese is heading in your general direction for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. With all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity and clever wordplay, John Cleese demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty.”

Don’t be late for the late John Cleese, Nov. 10, 2023 at the Adler Theatre.

The multi-hyphenate performer, now 83, is best known as co-founder of Monty Python, and is celebrated for his work on the legendary TV series “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” and “Fawlty Towers” and the films “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Life of Brian,” “A Fish Called Wanda,” as well as the James Bond, Shrek and Harry Potter franchises.

Tickets ($49.75 to $99.75) are on sale now for Adler Theatre email members (use promo code CLEESE23), and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport or the Adler website HERE.

VIP tickets include an option for $275, which includes the best seats and a post-show photo with Cleese (no autographs allowed).