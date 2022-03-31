The beloved music of legendary singer/songwriter John Denver will fill Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse on April 7th as Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon return to Rock Island.

Collins looks and sounds just like the singer/songwriter and Circa ’21 is happy to welcome him back for the third time, according to a theater release. “The audiences have loved Chris each time he’s been here,” said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. “He looks like John, he sounds like John…it’s just amazing!”

Hailed as one of the nation’s most exciting tribute artists, the award-winning Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon present a tribute to the music and legacy of John Denver, the Circa release said. With similarities between Collins’ and Denver’s voices, Collins brings to the stage the unmistakable enthusiasm that was a hallmark of a John Denver concert.

Together, with the amazing Boulder Canyon, they have been playing too much acclaim and delighting audiences with their wit and warmth while performing such Denver hits as “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home,” “Country Roads,” “Annie’s Song” and many more.

Collins is committed to keeping the music and message of John Denver alive. As one reviewer wrote, “the trick is developing a unique show and style that represents the artist while brushing their music with original style….Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon does just that.”

Circa (1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island) will offer a matinee and an evening performance on April 7th. Doors for the matinee open at 11:45 a.m., lunch served from 11:45-12:45 and concert starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $51.73. Doors for the evening show open at 5:45, with dinner served from 6 to 7 p.m., and concert at 7:15.

Tickets are $58.55 for the evening show. Tickets may be reserved by calling the Circa ticket office at 309-786-7733, Ext. 2.