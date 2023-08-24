Quad Cities area musicians have a new opportunity to join QC Beats, a growing local music collection.

QC Beats, an online audio streaming service, was created to showcase original music from QC musicians. Submissions from local musicians who live and play in the area are being accepted now through Oct. 31, 2023 at qcbeats.org, according to a Thursday release from the Davenport Public Library.

Local musicians can submit their best tunes at qcbeats.org.

The service is available thanks to the partnership of the Bettendorf Public Library, Davenport Public Library, and St. Ambrose University.

QC Beats strives to help support local musicians by:

Paying them an honorarium

Featuring artist biographies

Listing upcoming show information

Linking to the musicians’ other websites

Connecting them with opportunities to perform.

QC Beats also creates new fans and inspires listeners to support local artists who make the music. Building a collection featuring local artists expands the reach of our creative community by spotlighting musicians and connecting them with the larger community.

Some of the area artists currently on the QC Beats website.

Community members with a Davenport Public Library card or a Bettendorf Public Library card are able to download DRM-free audio files. Everyone is able to stream the music for free.

After the submission period ends on Oct. 31, submissions will be judged by curators consisting of members of the local QC music community and library staff with a music background. Selections will be announced by early 2024.

They are also always looking for community members to be curators. If you are interested in learning more, please contact QC Beats at qcbeatsinfo@gmail.com.