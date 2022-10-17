The legendary rock bands Journey and Toto will perform at Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The MARK on March 21, 2023, as part of Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour.

Journey will play in 38 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 begins February 4 in Allentown, Penn., making stops in Austin, Montreal, Memphis and more – before wrapping April 25 at the brand-new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 20th at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, click HERE.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

Journey features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, vocals), and Deen Castronovo (drums, vocals) and Todd Jensen (bass).

“We are all thankful and overwhelmed by the success of our Journey Freedom Tour 2022 this year and have added a new run of dates for 2023,” Schon said in a Monday release. “We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends Toto! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

“Excited to perform for our fans as we tour next year with Toto,” Cain said in the release. “The combined hits of both bands represent a couple of decades of excellence that have become a soundtrack for people’s lives. The music of Journey along with the music of Toto is an example of ‘certain music’ during ‘uncertain times.'”

Special guest Toto has collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone based on hits including “Rosanna,” “Africa” and “Hold the Line.”

“’On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey,” Toto’s Steve Lukather said in Monday’s release. “Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends… a blast off stage as well.”

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally, the release said.

Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone..

The band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017, and 2018’s co-headlining tour with Def Leppard was the band’s most successful tour to date, landing them in the Top 10 year-end touring chart with more than 1 million tickets sold.

Cumulative streams of Toto’s repertoire now exceed 3 billion plays, according to the release. Amongst the most listened to recordings, “Africa” accounts for over one billion streams at Spotify alone.

Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert “Sput” Searight (Ghost-Note, founding member Snarky Puppy, Snoop Dogg), keyboardist Dominique “Xavier” Taplin (Prince, Ghost-Note), multi-instrumentalist / vocalist Warren Ham (Ringo Starr) and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora,. This line-up marks the 15th incarnation of Toto in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited.

For more information on Journey, click HERE. For more on Toto, click HERE.