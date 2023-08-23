The wheel in the sky next to Davenport’s LeClaire Park will take on special meaning Saturday.

The Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park will be one backdrop during the song “Wheel in the Sky” at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Riverfront Pops, with a tribute to the rock band Journey.

The tribute to Journey’s 50th anniversary (the band formed in 1973 in San Francisco) will be at LeClaire Park, Davenport, on Saturday night, Aug. 26, 2023.

You can celebrate Journey’s 50th anniversary by belting out the band’s greatest hits including “Separate Ways,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Open Arms,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’.” This spectacular event closes with the QCSO’s traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever set to a brilliant fireworks display.

The event area gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, with a 6:30 p.m. pre-show featuring the Youth Symphony Orchestra. The Music of Journey will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Riverfront Pops concert in 2022 celebrated the music of Elton John.

QCSO executive director Brian Baxter recently joined Local 4’s “Living Local” to talk about the popular annual concert along the river. Click the video at upper right of this page to see that segment.

General admission tickets are$22 in advance for adults, and $5 for children (ages 3-13). Adult prices will increase $8 each on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The reserved permanent bandshell seats are $42 for premiere seats and $27 regular. For tickets and more information, visit the QCSO website HERE.