Davenport Junior Theatre recently hired a familiar face as its new Mainstage Production Manager, Aaron Randolph III.

Randolph will work with incoming Artistic Director, Ashley Becher, to manage and execute the shows at 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport, according to DJT’s Facebook page. He will be the lead support for Junior Theatre’s guest directors, designers, and stage managers.

Randolph has been involved in over 20 productions with DJT, most notably as the the playwright of “The True Tale of Robin Hood,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” “Arthur & Merlin,” “Rumplestiltskin!” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” He has also composed original music for over a dozen DJT shows and directed several productions.

Additionally, he has worked as a theatrical professional in a variety of capacities at QC Theatre Workshop, St. Ambrose University, Mississippi Bend Players, Curtainbox Theatre Company, and more. In addition to being a frequent artistic collaborator, Randolph is also a proud DJT parent, with his son Aaron and his daughter Tori being involved in numerous productions over the last 10 years, according to DJT.

“He looks forward to making sure students, parents and artists all have the same fantastic experience he and his family have enjoyed throughout their involvement with DJT!” the Facebook post said.

