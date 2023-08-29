The Knox-Galesburg Symphony has announced the 2023-2024 season: “A Season of (Re)Building,” with orchestra performances returning to the Orpheum Theatre in Galesburg.

The Symphony’s 71st season, opening on Saturday, Sept. 9, focuses on rebuilding connections with its existing supporters and building new relationships in Galesburg and surrounding areas. This season, which includes 14 performances, will introduce three new concert series that expand the Symphony’s reach in the region.

Kedrick Armstrong is principal conductor for the Knox-Galesburg Symphony.

Kedrick Armstrong returns to Galesburg as principal conductor and creative partner. “I’m honored to be in this new and expansive role,” he said in a recent season release. “This is the first time our team has collaborated to create every aspect of a full season, which will offer more exposure between our musicians and our community. I can’t wait for you to experience it!”

KGS Presents — the full orchestra series — will feature both traditional orchestral repertoire along with works by lesser known and underrepresented composers, the release said. Over the course of the season, the orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Errollyn Wallen, Robert Schumann, and Jessie Montgomery. Other performances include a Baroque Christmas concert and soloist Kenny Lee (assistant professor of cello at Western Illinois University) performing Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

The Sept. 9 KGS concert will include “Mighty River” (2007) by Errolyn Wallen, a multi award-winning, Belize-born British composer and performer.

All performances in this series will take place at The Orpheum Theatre and tickets will be available by visiting the Orpheum box office (57 S. Kellogg St., Galesburg) or by visiting Symphony Center (95 N. Seminary St., Galesburg). As Armstrong describes, “There’s something for everyone this season; pieces that’ll edify us and also beautifully comfort us.”

The new Community Series will offer chamber music programs and special events that will allow audience members to meet and interact with the musicians and experience live music in a more up-close way.

Highlights of the Community Series include the premiere of two newly commissioned string quartets performed by members of the Knox-Galesburg Symphony, a concert by Western Illinois University’s Camerata Winds, and a special guest performance for Music In Our Schools Month.

Each Community Series program will be presented at both Symphony Center and another local venue, giving audiences more opportunities to attend concerts in our community’s unique spaces, the KGS release said.

The season will end with Summerfest, a music festival exploring the history of art songs and local lyrics. Summerfest (next June and July) will include performances, masterclasses, and educational workshops geared toward people of all ages.

The Knox-Galesburg Symphony in performance.

Performances will celebrate the legacy of Galesburg native Carl Sandburg and a reimagined interpretation of Robert Schumann’s song cycle, “Dichterliebe.” The Knox-Galesburg Symphony’s season begins on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, featuring works by Beethoven, Wallen, and Schumann.

Watch Kedrick Armstrong give a season preview on YouTube HERE. More information can be found at the symphony website HERE.