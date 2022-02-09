The country-pop supergroup Lady A will headline the Great Jones County Fair on Saturday, July 23 in Monticello, Iowa, between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. The concert will also feature special guest performer, Uncle Kracker.

“The Great Jones County Fair is known for putting on one of the best destination events in the Midwest and we are thrilled to be able to host A-list country acts for our visitors,” general manager Lucas Gobeli said in a Wednesday release. “We are looking forward to another five best days of summer that includes fun, family, food, and of course, awesome music.”

Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A (formerly known as Lady Antebellum) has long been a model of mainstream success, according to the fair website. Their 11 No. 1 singles, 18 million albums sold, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove the point.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Feb. 11th and will be available for purchase on The Great Jones County Fair website at 2022 Concerts & Events | The 2022 Great Jones County Fair presented by Wellmark.

Other concerts at this year’s fair will also include Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice on July 22, along with Hank Williams Jr. featuring special guest Tracy Byrd on July 21. The fair will announce more performers to be featured at other concerts in the coming days.