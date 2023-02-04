The oil paintings of artist Laurie Jean Moore are on exhibit at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo.

Moore, of Peoria, spent most of her life in California.

This current landscape exhibition depicts the love and special inspiration she has derived from places where she has lived. Water, and the ocean, can be seen as frequent subjects in her many paintings.

Laurie Jean Moore with artwork “A Cleansing Rain” (contributed photo)

Moore moved to Peoria in 2016. She continues to paint following the classical training instilled in her at the Academy of Art in San Francisco. “I wanted a broad base in my training so that I might not be limited in my artist endeavors. Painting is like breathing. I have to paint the same as I need to breath. For some it is the smell of the paint or the materials they use, for me it is the feel of the brush/palette knife pushing the paint onto the canvas. It is creating not just the representational image but creating an environment or mood,” Moore said in a news release.

The exhibition will be on view until March 31 at the Smith Studio and Gallery. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.