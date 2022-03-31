Quad City Visiting Artists Jarabe Mexicano bring Latin folk, rock and roll, and Tex-Mex music to the final Tuneful Tuesday performance at the Rock Island Public Library on Tuesday, April 5.

Jarabe Mexicano will perform a 45-minute set starting at noon in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., a news release says.

The quintet stands out for its lively border spirit, and performances by lead vocalist Gustavo Alcoser, José Martin Márquez on requinto, Kevin Lomes on vihuela, Chris Behrens on guitarrón, and musical director Danny Brito on percussion. Performing on stringed instruments and lively percussion, Jarabe’s dramatic, harmonized vocals bring audiences on a joyride through Mexican Folk, Rock & Roll, Norteño/Tex-Mex, Latin Rock, and Reggae-Cumbia, the release says.

Lauded as cultural ambassadors by the Mexican Consulate in the United States, Jarabe believes every performance is an opportunity to create a deeper and more inclusive sense of community. Their programming for audiences of all ages features music and personal stories that highlight what it’s like to grow up along the US-Mexico border. Songs range from romantic ballads fit for a loving serenade to exuberant dance music that will bring people out of their seats.

The performance is free and open to everyone. Masks are encouraged, but not required. For updates on the library’s COVID-19 mitigation procedures, visit the library website.

The Tuneful Tuesdays live music series is made possible by funding from longtime Rock Island patrons Carol and James Horstmann. April is the last event for the current performance season.

For more events and services, visit the library website, call 309-732-READ, or follow Rock Island Public Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Jarabe Mexicano appearances in the Quad Cities are offered through collaboration with Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series. The Visiting Artist Series makes performing arts accessible by bringing the program directly to schools, providing access to see live performances that would otherwise be out of reach. For additional Quad City performances, visit here.