If you’re looking to connect with other adults and keep your mind sharp through lifelong learning, two programs at the Rock Island Public Library can add spice to your fall.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, extend your knowledge of Colonial clothing with “From Fleece to Fashion, Making Clothes in Colonial America.” The free talk by veteran historical interpreter and re-enactor Ann Reid will be 2 p.m. in the Rock Island Downtown Library Community Room, 401 19th St. The program takes guests from the shearing and spinning of wool for clothing to how finished garments were made. The event is free and open to the public.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the 26th annual Frieze Lecture Series continues with a talk on “Inaccessible Dreamhouses, Disability as a Feminist Issue” by Dr. Catherine Webb, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Her lecture starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St. All four lectures in this year’s series are centered around the theme of “Feminism, from Basics to Barbie,” providing a deeper look and understanding at various aspects of the topic.

The annual program partnership with Augustana College takes its name from the engraved frieze around the top of the Downtown Library, and has been offered since 1998.

