The Davenport Public Library will host a program about Haitian Art on April 23rd at the Eastern Avenue branch and virtually.

Join Figge educator Kelsey Vandercoy for a talk all about Haitian art. The Figge Art Museum houses one of the world’s largest collections of Haitian art outside of Haiti itself. Kelsey will give a brief presentation about the basic of Haitian art and why the Figge (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) has so much of it, followed by a hands-on art activity related to the lesson.

The Figge’s Haitian Collection documents the flowering of a rich artistic tradition within the island nation of Haiti since the 1940s, according to the museum. In 1967, the Davenport Museum of Art established one of the first collections of Haitian art in the United States.

Donations made by Dr. Walter E. Neiswanger, a long-time museum patron and trustee, form the majority of the comprehensive collection which ranges from the first generation to the most recent developments.

The Davenport library program April 23 will be hosted both in person at the library (6000 Eastern Ave.) and virtually on Zoom. Registration is required: you will choose either to attend in person at Eastern or virtually on Zoom. If you choose to attend virtually, a kit will be available for pickup starting Monday, April 18th.

