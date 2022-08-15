Richmond Hill Players continue their 2022 season with “Leaving Iowa,” a comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 18-28 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo.

In the story, Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa, searching for a proper resting place for his father, according to an RHP release.

This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don’s memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. The family-friendly comedy is a toast to the character and idealism of parents from “The Greatest Generation,” as well as a little roast of their dedication to the family road trip, a postcard to anyone who has ever found themselves driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of their youth.

“Leaving Iowa” features (clockwise from driver) Don Faust, Pam Kobre, Kevin Babbitt, and Leslie Day.

The cast features Kevin Babbitt, Pam Kobre, Don Faust, Kevin Keck and Julien Totten (Davenport); Leslie Day, Janet VanderSchaaf, Matt McConville (Geneseo); Patrick Kelley (Kewanee) and Vicky Jones (Port Byron).

Justin Raver (Kewanee) directs the show. The staff includes stage manager Jim Strauss and crew member Rich Kobre (both Davenport); assistant director Jonathan Grafft, set builder Mike Skiles, light designer Jennifer Kingry, sound designer Larry Lord, set painter/crew Dana Skiles and crew member Matt McConville (all Geneseo), and set builder Jim Skiles (Colona).

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the Richmond Hill box office at 309-944-2244 or by visiting the website at rhplayers.com.

Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12. An Audio Description performance will be held Friday, Aug. 19. Richmond Hill offers Assistive Listening Devices (ALDs), which can be requested at the time that reservations are made.