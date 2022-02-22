Nearly two years after he was scheduled to perform at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center, music legend Frankie Valli announced his 2022 tour will come to the QC arena on Saturday, April 9.

Valli, 87, and the Four Seasons are returning to touring across the U.S. and the U.K. in 2022 — kicking off in Boston on March 4 and will include stops this summer in New York at the iconic Radio City Music Hall and The Royal Albert Hall in London. Concerts are scheduled through the end of the year and beyond

“I’m so excited to go back on the road,” Valli said in a recent release. “I’ve missed performing for our wonderful fans.”

Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 150 million records worldwide, and his 2020 tour (scrapped due to COVID) had him originally scheduled at the TaxSlayer Center on June 19, 2020.

As lead singer of The Four Seasons, Valli had a string of hits beginning with the number-one hit “Sherry” in 1962. Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe quickly composed two more No 1 hits for the Seasons: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.” They went on to become one of the most successful songwriting teams in pop-music history, according to a bio. In 1964, the group released one smash after another: “Dawn (Go Away),” “Ronnie,” “Rag Doll,” “Save It For Me,” “Big Man in Town” and, in early 1965, “Bye Bye Baby (Baby, Goodbye).”

Thanks to the global success of the Tony-winning jukebox musical “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the life and times of Valli and his group, their classic songs became hits again. The 2005 show became the 12th-longest-running in Broadway history, closing in January 2017 after 4,642 performances.

National tours of “Jersey Boys” played Davenport’s Adler Theatre in 2015 (for eight performances) and once in January 2020. The show had a nine-year engagement at Paris Las Vegas, which concluded in 2016. The movie based on the musical, directed by Clint Eastwood, was released in 2014.

Valli — whose many hits include “December 1963 (Oh What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Who Loves You” and “Let’s Hang On” — also returned to the top of the pop charts in 1978, singing the title song for the film “Grease.”

For more information on Valli, visit https://frankievallifourseasons.com or https://www.facebook.com/FrankieValliFourSeasons.