In time for Alternating Currents, Rock Island native Lissie will kick off this year’s annual Thursday Night Groove Concert Series at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

Rock Island native Lissie Maurus will play a free show Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Park.

Lissie will perform Aug. 17 as part of the Alternating Currents festival (Aug. 17-20, mainly downtown Davenport). The Rock Island weekly series (into October) is presented by Rock Island Happy Joe’s, and additional sponsorship from Alternating Currents, Mississippi Valley Blues Society, Friendship Manor, Gas & Electric Credit Union, The Arc of the Quad Cities, and Bent River Brewing Company.

The concert series will be held on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park (1st Avenue and 18th Street in Rock Island). Each concert is free and fun for all ages. Thursday Night Groove begins at 6 p.m. with the opening of food and beer sales.

Featured will be Rock Island Parks Concession Stand with hamburgers, pork tenderloins, brats and hot dogs, Happy Joe’s Pizza, and beer sales by Bent River Brewing Company, with their seasonal on tap in addition to their standard lineup of craft brews. Live concert performances will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Kaleidoscope Eyes,” a Beatles tribute event, was held June 26, 2022 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island. (photo by John Langworthy)

The 2023 schedule is as follows:

Aug. 17 th – Lissie: Presented by Alternating Currents

– Lissie: Presented by Alternating Currents Aug. 24 th – Kara Grainger Band: Presented by Mississippi Valley Blues Society

– Kara Grainger Band: Presented by Mississippi Valley Blues Society Aug. 31 st – Funktastic 5: GECU Night

– Funktastic 5: GECU Night Sept. 7 th – Crooked Cactus Band: The Arc of the QC Night

– Crooked Cactus Band: The Arc of the QC Night Sept. 14 th – Class of ’82

– Class of ’82 Sept. 21 st – Soul Storm

– Soul Storm Sept. 28 th – For Those About to Yacht

– For Those About to Yacht Oct. 5 th – Far Out 283

– Far Out 283 Oct. 12 th – Fair Warning

– Fair Warning Oct. 19th – **Reserved for rain date if needed**

The nine bands will cover a great mix of music including rock, funk, soul, R&B, and blues. This year’s Groove series presents a wide variety of talent and brings together the best of Rock Island with food, great music, and partnerships to create a memorable experience for attendees, according to an event release Monday.

Kara Grainger will play Schwiebert Park on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Event parking available in lot at 17th Street/1st Avenue (next to playground) after 6 p.m. or across 1st Avenue and throughout downtown Rock Island.

For more information about the concert series, call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at 309-732-7275.