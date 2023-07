The Big River Brass Band brought cool sounds to the sanctuary of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, with its final concert of the summer season on Sunday afternoon.

(photo by Linda Cook)

Jon Hodkin of InnerTuba was a special guest who performed several tunes with the band, which performed “Danny Boy,” John Williams’ “Raiders March,” and “Birdland,” among other numbers.

(photo by Linda Cook)

The Big River Brass Band is a group of dedicated brass and percussionists from the Quad Cities.

To see a live stream of the concert, visit here.