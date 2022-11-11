The Artsy Bookworm — a bookstore at 1319 30th St., Rock Island — is holding a local author conference and book fair Sunday, Nov. 13 at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island.

The Artsy Bookworm on Rock Island’s 30th Street, includes books from many Quad Cities area authors (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The event, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature books for sale and signing from the following authors:

Jotham Austin II

Lisa Vihos

Elaine K. Olson

Nadine M. Roth

Jannifer Powelson

Salvatore Marici

Lilly Setterdahl

Misty Urban

Melissa Conway

Daniel Drake

Nydia Caraman

Amanda McNeill

Jessica Glassburn

Mike Bayles

Since the Artsy Bookworm staff will be at the Skylark, the store will be closed on Nov. 13. For more information, visit its website.