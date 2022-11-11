The Artsy Bookworm — a bookstore at 1319 30th St., Rock Island — is holding a local author conference and book fair Sunday, Nov. 13 at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The event, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature books for sale and signing from the following authors:
- Jotham Austin II
- Lisa Vihos
- Elaine K. Olson
- Nadine M. Roth
- Jannifer Powelson
- Salvatore Marici
- Lilly Setterdahl
- Misty Urban
- Melissa Conway
- Daniel Drake
- Nydia Caraman
- Amanda McNeill
- Jessica Glassburn
- Mike Bayles
Since the Artsy Bookworm staff will be at the Skylark, the store will be closed on Nov. 13. For more information, visit its website.