Acclaimed medium and television personality Theresa Caputo will appear live at the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, a news release says.

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa will share personal stories about her life and provide comfort to audience members through healing messages from their deceased loved ones, the release says.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here, charge by phone, or at the box office. Tickets start at $47.75 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. (Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.)

“The Experience” brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, the release says. A full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location. “The Experience isn’t about believing in mediums. It’s about seeing something life-changing,” says Caputo. “It’s like ‘Long Island Medium’ live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

“Long Island Medium” debuted in 2011 on TLC and follows Caputo’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference…she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television series, she has appeared on such programs as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” and “The Today Show.”

She has written five books including New York Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her latest project, the “Hey Spirit” podcast, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance,

