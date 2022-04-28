PriMadonna — an acclaimed Madonna tribute band — will rock the Circa ’21 stage on Thursday, June 16 at 7:15 p.m.

The Dallas, Tex.-based band prides itself on being a step above the rest, with goals of global domination. You’ll hear all Madonna’s biggest hits at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

The Dallas Observer in 2018 named PriMadonna the area’s best tribute band. The Material Girl’s signature costumes, which even the casual Madonna fan knows, are essential to evoke the superstar’s essence, so lace tops, bleach blonde hair, crucifix necklaces, black fishnet stockings and the infamous coned bra are all part of the PriMadonna experience.

“I want to capture what people remember about her music, the fun behind it and the dancing,” lead singer Adrian Lee Jarvis said then. “As a person, she is outspoken, politically charged, that bad girl that has always pushed boundaries. I’m not interested in harnessing all of that, I just want people to have fun and chill.”

The Circa evening show costs $58.55, which includes dinner. To reserve your seats, call 309-786-7733, Ext. 2.