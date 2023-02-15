“America’s Got Talent” finalist and “America’s Favorite Mystifier” Mike Super will present Mike Super – Magic & Illusion 2.OH™ live on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Tickets are $29.50, $39.50, $59.50, and $79.50, and are available at the Vibrant Arena Box Office. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On days of a ticketed event, the box office opens at 10 a.m. and closes 30 minutes after the scheduled event time. Tickets also are available at Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster Customer Service at 800-653-8000.