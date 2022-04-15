Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) will open its 61st Season on June 2 with the regional premiere of the Jimmy Buffett musical, “Escape to Margaritaville,” in Mount Carroll, Ill.

The summer series will begin with “Escape to Margaritaville,” a 2017 musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Margaritaville,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more.

The regional premiere of Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” will open at Timber Lake Playhouse June 2.

Following on June 16 is Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor.” A sensation on Broadway and in London’s West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter, according to a Friday release from TLP.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray about everyone’s favorite orphan, “Annie” has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Featuring some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow” and “It’s a Hard-Knock Life,” this family-friendly story opens June 30.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, “Legally Blonde The Musical” follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! “Legally Blonde The Musical” opens on July 14.

Get ready to be taken to church! When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Featuring vocal harmonies, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, “Nunsense” is an international phenomenon. This wacky and outrageous musical opens July 28

The summer season will conclude with “We Will Rock You,” featuring the music of Queen. The musical features more than 20 hit Queen songs including “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” & “Don’t Stop Me Now.” TLP brings the music of Queen to life beginning on August 11.

In the fall, TLP will bring “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” to the stage in September and “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings” in December. “Lost Highway” is the spectacular musical biography of the legendary singer-songwriter. “Plaid Tidings” is filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized” for the Plaid’s Christmas Special that puts the “Day-O” in “Excelsis!” The October show will be announced soon.

Subscription tickets to see all six summer productions are available for $150 and fall subscriptions are $75. Individual tickets are also on sale.

Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and $25 for students and children. Subscriptions or individual tickets may be purchased in person at the playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll, Ill.

Phone sales are available at 815-244-2035, and online purchases will be available at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. TLP’s concerts, youth productions, educational programs, and special events can be seen online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.