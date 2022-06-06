Country artist Martina McBride will perform at Rhythm City Casino’s Event Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 to $80 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport).

McBride, a 55-year-old multiple Grammy nominee, has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits, according to a tour release.

Country star Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date.

She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records and two Triple Platinum Awards.

McBride was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence.

She also has released two cookbooks – the first, “Around the Table,” is a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life,” in October 2018.

Most recently, McBride was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music. For more information, visit her website.

Tickets for the Aug. 25 date are available on the Rhythm City website.