Davenport Junior Theatre is completing its 71st season with “Squirrel Girl Goes to College,” opening this weekend.

“Squirrel Girl Goes to College” features (from left) Kiara Knowles, Amelia Griffin, Evelyn Peterson, Olivia Young, and Ezra Holland.

Written by Karen Zacarias, based on the Marvel Comics by Will Murray and Steve Ditko, the show involves 37 students from all over the Quad Cities. The kids, who range in age from 10-18, are the actors, crew members, tech board operators, front-of-house team, and Junior Theatre mascot Showtime Pal, according to a Junior Theatre release.

While the cast and crew are completely comprised of students, the production team is made up of adult theater artists. First-time Junior Theatre director (but seasoned theatrical veteran) Lily Blouin helms this fun and heroic show that teaches the importance of friendship and being true to yourself, the release said.

“Squirrel Girl” features a set designed by St. Ambrose alum and frequent Circa ‘21 scenic painter Becky Meissen, and costumes from fellow Ambrose alum Ellie Larson.

Aila Koivisto as Dr. Doom.

The talented Alexander Scott Richardson is designing both lights and sound, and Sarah Greim designed props. Junior Theatre Inc was honored (and relieved) when DJT alumnus Jim McCoy generously covered the full cost of the production.

McCoy grew up as a Junior Theatre kid in the ’80s, serving as teacher, props master, stage manager, and his favorite role of all — Showtime Pal — for the main stage and parks performances, the DJT release said.

Davenport Central alum Jim McCoy is senior vice president, enterprise solutions, for ManpowerGroup in Boston.

McCoy graduated from Davenport Central and went on to get his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Northwestern University. He began his career in banking in New York and is currently an executive with ManpowerGroup.

“Jim never lost his love of the stage, and throughout his life has been involved in the arts — stage managing in Chicago and New York, and most recently as a Board Member of Ballet Hispanico and currently as a board member of The Hudson Ballet Theater, both in New York,” the release said. Jim lives in Boston with his husband, Alfio.

Founded in 1951, Davenport Junior Theatre provides a myriad of theatrical opportunities to QC youth. Through all these creative opportunities, Junior Theatre prepares kids for a lifetime of success, no matter what path their lives may take.

The new production features (front row L to R) Katelyn Morris as Nancy Whitehead, Amelia Griffin as Tippy Toe, Kennan Baldridge as Squirrel Girl, Burkley Anderson as Tomas Lara-Perez; (back row L to R) Sofia Campos Sandoval, Evelyn Peterson, and Ezra Holland.

“Squirrel Girl Goes to College” will be performed Saturdays, April 22 and 29 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sundays, April 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. at Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

Admission is free, donations welcome, and no reservations are required. A sign-language interpreted performance will be on April 22 at 1 p.m.

For more information on DJT, visit its website HERE.