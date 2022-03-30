Three days before its last Masterworks program for this season, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday night announced its 108th Season – The Triumphant Spirit – featuring six dynamic Masterworks, the 40th anniversary of Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops, two QCSO at the Movies presentations, five intimate Up Close chamber concerts, and several special events.

Mark Russell Smith is overjoyed to begin the 108th QCSO season with the immortal “Ode to Joy.”

“Our concerts this season feature the extraordinary talent within our orchestra including concertmaster Naha Greenholtz, principal cellist Hannah Holman, principal bassoonist Benjamin Coelho, principal flutist Jessica Warren, and principal percussionist Aaron Williams,” QCSO music director Mark Russell Smith said in a release.

“We are also thrilled to welcome back beloved guest artists pianist Wei Luo and violinist Bella Hristova, plus the premiere of the co-commissioned Guitar Concerto by Michael Abels featuring virtuoso guitarist Mak Grgić,” he said.

Brian Baxter is executive director of the Quad City Symphony.

“It is a true ‘Ode to Joy’ to open our season with Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, where our amazing orchestra will be joined by a massive choir and four incredible vocal soloists,” said QCSO executive director Brian Baxter, noting the choral “Ode to Joy” masterpiece was originally planned to be done in October 2020, before COVID interfered.

This summer’s Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops in Davenport’s LeClaire Park will be celebrating 40 years of this popular event. To mark the occasion, the QCSO will be joined by a choir to present a Symphonic Celebration of the music of Elton John. Attendees will rock out to Elton’s greatest hits including “Rocket Man,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

QCSO Masterworks performances are held on Saturday evenings at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, and Sunday afternoons at Centennial Hall, Augustana College, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island, unless otherwise noted. The following works are scheduled for the 2022-23 season:

Masterwork I: Ode to Joy (Oct. 1-2, 2022)

Karen Slack, soprano

Katherine Pracht, mezzo-soprano

Richard Trey Smagur, tenor

Aleksey Bogdanov, baritone

Augustana Oratorio Society & Choral Artists, Jon Hurty, director

JONATHAN BAILEY HOLLAND Ode

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125

Masterworks II: Fit for a King (Nov. 5-6, 2022)

Hannah Holman, cello

Benjamin Coelho, bassoon

DUKE ELLINGTON The Three Black Kings

ERNEST BLOCH Schelomo: Hebraic Rhapsody

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY Dead Elvis

JOHANN STRAUSS, JR. Emperor Waltz, Op. 437

WILLIAM WALTON Henry V: Suite

Presented as part of Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today

Local 4 News anchor Jim Niedelman will narrate the Telemann piece on the QC Symphony Orchestra’s December 2022 Masterworks concerts.

Masterworks III: Ode to Guitar (Dec. 3-4, 2022)

Mak Grgić, guitar

Jim Niedelman, narrator

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN Ouverture burlesque de Quichotte

MICHAEL ABELS Guitar Concerto co-commission

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Divertimento No. 1, K. 113

ALBERTO GINASTERA Variaciones concertantes, Op. 23

Masterworks IV: Bella & Brahms (Feb. 4-5, 2023)

Bella Hristova, violin

RICHARD WAGNER Rienzi Overture, WWV 49

JOHANNES BRAHMS Symphony No. 3 in F, Op. 90

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 77

Masterworks V: Fierce Females (March 4-5, 2023)

Wei Luo, piano

Chinese pianist Wei Luo will perform the Prokofiev Second Piano Concerto with the QCSO in March 2023.

JOAN TOWER Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

LOUISE FARRENC Symphony No. 3 in G minor, Op. 36

FLORENCE PRICE Excerpt from The Mississippi River

SERGEI PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 16

Masterworks VI: Mahler One (April 1-2, 2023)

Naha Greenholtz, violin

SERGEI PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 19

GUSTAV MAHLER Symphony No. 1 in D, “Titan”

POPS SERIES

Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops

A Symphonic Celebration of the Music of Elton John

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m., LeClaire Park

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Jean Meilleur, vocals

John Regan, vocals and piano

The Party of the Summer is turning 40! Celebrate with us along the banks of the Mississippi with a choir-enhanced symphonic celebration of the Music of Elton John. Rock to Elton’s greatest hits including “Rocket Man,” “Madman Across the Water,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me!” This spectacular event closes with our traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” set to a brilliant fireworks display.

The QCSO Riverfront Pops at LeClaire Park will celebrate its 40th anniversary this August with an Elton John tribute show.

QCSO At the Movies:

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Adler Theatre

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Relive the magic with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix displayed on a giant screen in high-definition and accompanied by the QCSO. See Harry and his friends race through the Department of Mysteries, practice Defense Against the Dark Arts in secret, and endure Professor Umbridge—all with Nicholas Hooper’s iconic score.

QCSO at the Movies:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert

Saturday, May 13, 2023, 2 p.m., Adler Theatre

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Nathan Windt, conductor

“Be Our Guest” and experience Disney’s Beauty and the Beast like never before! In a “tale as old as time” Belle’s love must save the cursed prince and his entire castle from eternal enchantment. Watch this timeless animated classic in its entirety as the QCSO and chorus performs every note of Alan Menken’s Oscar-winning score, including favorite songs “Belle,” “Something There,” “Gaston,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

UP CLOSE Chamber Music Series

Up Close with Mak Grgić

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 2 p.m., Redstone Room, River Music Experience

Mak Grgić, guitar & Emily Nash and Sabrina Tabby, violins, Bruno vaz da Silva, viola, Hannah Holman, cello

Enjoy an afternoon with guitarist Mak Grgić before he joins the QCSO as guest soloist on Masterworks III: Ode to Guitar. The program begins with selections from his album Cinema Verismoa, which features originals and adaptations of beloved music featured in famous movies from the past few decades. The QCSO String Quartet joins for the second half to perform Luigi Boccherini’s Guitar Quintet No. 4, “Fandango” and Mak Grgić’s own Balkan Suite which is inspired by tunes from the Balkan Peninsula.

Up Close with Naha and Aaron

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Butterworth Center

Naha Greenholtz, violin & Aaron Williams, percussion

works by Wynton Marsalis, Sergei Prokofiev, Chen Yi, Paul Lansky, & William Campbell

Up Close with ATLYS

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Raccoon Motel

Jinty McTavish, violin, Sabrina Tabby, violin, Rita Andrade, viola, &Genevieve Tabby, cello

Rock out with this talented, crossover string quartet that is lauded for their passionate and dynamic performances, signature sound, and their mesmerizing and interactive concert experiences.

Up Close with the Figge, Women in Music

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum

Hannah Holman, cello, Marian Lee, piano, & QCSO String Quartet

In honor of the Figge’s Major exhibit Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960, join us for an evening at the museum celebrating women in music. The first half of the program will feature QCSO principal cellist Hannah Holman presenting and performing works by and inspired by influential women cellists. On the second half, Hannah will be joined by pianist Marian Lee and the QCSO String Quartet to perform Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet.

Up Close with Jessica Warren

Sunday, April 16, 2023, 2 p.m., Figge Art Museum

Jessica Warren, flute, & Kuang-Hao Huang, piano

works by Valerie Coleman, William Grant Still, Gabriela Lena Frank, Cécile Chaminade, & Andrés Sas

SPECIAL EVENTS

QCSO Soirée: The Roaring ’20s

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 5:30 p.m., Figge Art Museum

Let the roaring 2020s begin with an elegant evening at the Figge. Tickets for this “Great Gatsby” inspired event include dinner and performance, plus a paddle raise and live auction with Maestro Mark Russell Smith as your auctioneer to benefit the QCSO’s programs.

“Two Remain (Out of Darkness)“

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre, Augustana College

Ernesto Estigarribia, conductor

Shelley Cooper, stage director

This moving and emotional two-act chamber opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer is based on the true stories of two Holocaust survivors: In Act I, Krystyna Żywulska, assisted by ghosts of Auschwitz, shares her story of survival with a journalist. In Act II, Gad Beck is haunted by his first love, the poet Manfred Lewin, who perished in Auschwitz.

Presented as part of Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today

Holiday Brass

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church

Chris Nelson, organ

But wait, this season isn’t done yet

This weekend’s April 2-3 concerts feature Johann Strauss Jr.’s charming waltz “Voice of Spring.” Roberto Díaz returns to the QC to perform Jennifer Higdon’s Grammy-winning Viola Concerto; this unrelenting showpiece was written specifically for Díaz. Experience the lyricism and power of Samuel Barber’s First Symphony before the season closes with Ottorino Respighi’s beloved “Pines of Rome,” depicting four events witnessed by the centuries-old trees in full orchestral color.

Ticket sales to 2022-23 season concerts open first to subscribers on March 30, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Single Tickets open to the general public on May 17, 2022 at 9 a.m. QCSO tickets are available at the QCSO box office at 327 Brady St., Davenport. You can also call the QCSO at 563-322-7276 or visit www.qcso.org.