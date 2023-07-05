In honor of the 50th anniversary of the classic film musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973), the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University will host a special film screening July 22, followed by an exclusive meet and greet with the movie’s star, Ted Neeley.

“The combination of the timeless story, breathtaking performances, and the opportunity to meet Ted Neeley himself promises to create memories that will last a lifetime,” the Davenport private Catholic school said in a Wednesday press release.

Ted Neeley, with a crown of thorns on his head, carries the cross to which Roman soldiers will crucify him in a scene from the film “Jesus Christ Superstar,” released in 1973. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

This one-time screening will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Tickets ($20 general admission, $15 economy seating, 50% off for SAU faculty, staff and alumni, and free for Ambrose students with valid ID) are available for purchase at sau.edu/galvin or by calling 563-333-6251. The Galvin Fine Arts Center Ticket Office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before performances.

The original “Jesus Chris Superstar” movie debuted in 1973 and was directed by Norman Jewison (who directed the “Fiddler on the Roof” film), with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

According to casting notes Jewison wrote on stationery paper at the Beverly Hills Hotel, he first considered Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Barry Gibb, and Robert Plant for the title role.

Actor Ted Neeley performs at a special performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar” benefiting the YouTHeatre-America! at the Ricardo Montalban Theatre on August 13, 2006 in Los Angeles (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images).

The producers also considered Micky Dolenz (from The Monkees) and David Cassidy to play Jesus, according to the film’s Wikipedia page. Then, in 1971, Jewison drove to Los Angeles to see Neeley on stage in a musical adaptation of The Who’s Tommy, after an invitation from Neeley’s agent. Neeley did not appear the night Jewison arrived, as he was taking a break.

Neeley met Jewison at a motel the next morning to apologize about his absence from the performance, his rationale being illness. Following a 20-minute meeting, and without seeing Neeley perform the part, Jewison said to his production partner that “I had a hunch that I had found our Jesus.”

