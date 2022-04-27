Halloween fun is coming early this year. The Halfway to Halloween Convention, presented by Midwest Monster Fest, will take be May 13-14 at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds in East Moline.

Hours will be 4-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Because the first day of the event will transpire on a Friday the 13th, Halfway to Halloween will feature Douglas Tait, the actor who portrayed Jason Voorhees, the classic horror character, in the movie “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Other celebrity guests include:

Chad Coleman (“The Walking Dead,” “The Orville”)

Eileen Dietz (“The Exorcist,” “Halloween II”)

Eugene Clark (“Land of the Dead”)

David Ellefson of Megadeth and The Lucid (“Dwellers”)

Damian Maffei (“Haunt,” “Wrong Turn”)

Terri Partyka (“Haunt,” “Batman v Superman”)

Daniel Pesina (“Mortal Kombat” 1 & 2 video games)

Drew Fortier of The Lucid (“Dwellers”)

…and more. All guests will sign autographs and offer photo-ops (individual rates and costs may vary).

The event will include a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday with alternative metal rock band Alborn headlining. Openers include The Forty Twos, Elisium, Non Grata, and Giallows.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here at or at Coop Records in Moline. Prices range from $13 for a limited weekend pass to $20 for a full weekend pass.

Throughout the event, local and not-so-local vendors will offer a wide range of products, including collectibles, books, comics, movies, toys, food, beverages, and more. The show also will feature horror-themed side show acts, games, and contests as well as food and spirits.

Cosplayers are encouraged to attend in costume.

A more in-depth presentation of Midwest Monster Fest’s offerings can be found here.