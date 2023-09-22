This weekend, the Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport will be hosting the Midwest Monster Film Fest.

Even though the Midwest Monster Fest at the Rust Belt in East Moline had to be cancelled due to unfortunate circumstances, the film fest portion of the event is still happening this weekend, according to a Friday news release.

Midwest Monster Film Fest (Village films)

At Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th Street, in the Village of East Davenport, scary movies from around the world will be shown Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (21+ after 8 p.m.), and Sunday 11a.m. to 5 p.m.

An after party starting at 8 p.m. Saturday will feature live music by Dead Ringer. A $10 weekend pass is valid for both days.

The filmmakers with winning films in each category will receive festival winner laurels, and a coffin-shaped plaque by Jeff O’Neill featuring the festival mascot, sculpted and hand painted by award-winning special FX artist Izzy Sutton.