The Mississippi Valley Blues Society recently announced the lineup for the next Blues Fest, Sept. 16-17, 2022 at LeClaire Park, Davenport.

This two-day event showcases award-winning, traditional and contemporary blues artists to entertain and educate, which includes the annual BluesSkool event on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Blues Fest typically draws an audience of over 2,800 fans from around the area and Midwest and is a major fundraiser for MVBS. In addition, this year’s fest will see an expanded group of food and merchandise vendors, according to a Thursday release.

Veteran blues guitarist Bernard Allison will play the Mississippi Valley Blues Fest Sept. 17, 2022.

“People are still hungry for live music, and in addition to Blues Fest in September, MVBS has partnered with the cities of Davenport, Rock Island and Moline to co-sponsor a Summer Concert Series,” MVBS president Steve Hueser said in the release. “Quinlan Park, Davenport, Bass Street Landing, Moline and Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, are beautiful outdoor music venues.”

The MVBS Summer Concert Series runs from June through September. Check MVBS.org for details.

“If you’re anywhere near the riverfront in the Quad Cities this summer, just follow the music and find the fun,” said Mark Tarnow, MVBS Vice President, “and this year’s Blues Fest promises to be Big Music and Big Fun by the Big River.”

Saxophonist Vanessa Collier will perform at Blues Fest Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

MVBS is one of the longest established non-profit, all-volunteer blues organizations in the U.S., which was founded in 1984 in Davenport.

In keeping with the longstanding music tradition of the QC, the mission of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society is to ensure the future of a uniquely American art form by fostering greater public appreciation through performance, education, and preservation of blues heritage. The fest lineup is:

Main Stage Friday, Sept. 16 —

Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, 5:00-6:15 p.m.

Billy Branch and Sons of the Blues, 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Joe Louis Walker, 8:30-9:45 p.m.

Sue Foley, 10:15-11:45 p.m.

Main Stage Saturday, Sept. 17 —

Ivan Singh, 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Altered 5 Blues Band, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, 5:15-6:45 p.m.

Vanessa Collier, 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Bernard Allison, 9:15-10:45 p.m.

Tent Stage Friday Lineup —

Avey-Grouws Band, 4:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Molly Nova & the Hawk, 8:00-8:30 p.m. and 9:45-10:15 p.m.

Tent Stage Saturday Lineup —

Kent Burnside, 1:00-2:00 p.m.

The Soul Searchers, 3:00-3:30 p.m. and 4:45-5:15 p.m.

The Matt Woods Band, 6:45-7:15 p.m. and 8:45-9:15 p.m.

Blues Fest tickets are $45 for a two-day pass; $20 for Friday or $30 for Saturday, available on the MVBS website.