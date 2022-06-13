Davenport’s Mississippi Valley Fair is looking to substitute its Sunday grandstand act this August, since country star Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“All of us at here at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds pray for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to welcome you back to our stage when the time is right,” the fair said about the multi-platinum singer/songwriter Monday on Facebook. “We are working on a replacement show for Sunday night.”

Country star Toby Keith is cancelling his planned Aug. 7, 2022 at Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

On Sunday, June 12, Keith (who turns 61 on July 8) announced that last fall, he was diagnosed with stomach cancer. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good,” he posted on Facebook. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Toby Keith, who turns 61 on July 8, was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall.

Keith’s post already has 87,000 comments and 26,000 shares.

A report Monday on NPR said the status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Ill., according to his website. After Keith’s announcement, the Ohio State Fair announced that his July 28 concert in Columbus, Ohio, has been canceled.

Keith’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email Sunday night that some tour dates will be canceled, “but I’m not sure how many at this point,” NPR reported. Keith’s foundation has assisted children with cancer since 2006.

The Mississippi Valley Fair had scheduled Keith for Aug. 7, the last night. The remainder of its lineup this year includes:

Aug. 2 — Kid Rock

Aug. 3 — Nelly and Flo Rida

Aug. 4 — Jimmie Allen

Aug. 5 — Carly Pearce

Aug. 6 — Brantley Gilbert

For more information, visit the fair website.