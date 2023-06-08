The Haus of Ruckus had been in rehearsals for their newest show at The Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport. Then the back of the six-story building collapsed Sunday, May 28, causing three deaths, numerous injuries, lawsuits and the closure of the 22-month-old theater that had been housed on the ground floor of the building.

Tee Green, one of the founders of Haus of Ruckus, reached out to Moline’s Black Box Theatre to host a benefit for those affected by the collapse, which will be Sunday June 11.

“We are performing an acoustic version of our latest play ‘Funkyology.’ Our set, props, costumes, and puppets were all lost, but that’s nothing that a whole lot of cardboard can’t fix,” Green said in a Thursday release.

“While we lost one production, many others lost their homes and livelihoods. Donations will go to those affected by the collapse,” Green said. “Come see this unplugged version of the latest Johnny Fungus adventure. An Indiana Jones ‘esque’ romp through the lost city of New Jersey, with puppets, live music, aliens and jabs at the History Channel.”

It will be at the Black Box Theatre (1623 5th Ave., Moline) at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, doors open at 6:59 p.m. Admission is donation only, with proceeds going to those affected by the Davenport building collapse.

The Haus of Ruckus rehearsing at the former Mockingbird on Main, 320 Main St., Davenport.

“The Black Box is happy to help in this small way,” said Lora Adams, The Black Box Theatre co-founder. “We will have just closed ‘Hello Dolly’ and with some minor adjustments, Haus of Ruckus will take over the stage for ‘Funkyology’.”

The cast includes T Green, Calvin Vo, Keenen Wilson, Max Robnett, Sarah Goodall, David Weaver, Isaac Smith, Jo E Vasquez, and Race Bakeris.

The benefit is “pay what it’s worth,” and to reserve seats, email HausOfRuckusQC@gmail.com. For more information on Haus of Ruckus (which originally scheduled “Funkyology” at the Mockingbird the first two weekends of June), click HERE.