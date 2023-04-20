Many performances at Mockingbird on Main in downtown Davenport are magical, but this weekend, two shows are guaranteed magic.

The Quad Cities magicians David Casas and T.J. Regul are making their Mockingbird debuts in a twin bill – Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., at the theater, 320 Main St., Davenport.

David Casas and T.J. Regul are making their Mockingbird on Main debuts.

There will be a special VIP experience (for $12 extra) immediately following Sunday’s show. Children and adults alike are invited to an hour-long program following the show. During the program, you will have the opportunity to meet the magicians, take photos with the performers, and participate in an introductory magic workshop.

This is your chance to see what goes on behind the scenes of a professional magic show, learn some of the secrets to fool your friends and family and create long-lasting memories of your day with Regul, the Quad City Magician and the mind-blowing David Casas Magic, according to a Mockingbird release.

Casas’s act will include his award-winning rope routine, a bowling ball appearance out of thin air, plus one lucky volunteer will get to come up on stage and perform the grand finale trick.

Casas has been making magic for over 25 years.

Casas has been dazzling audiences and making people laugh for over 25 years with his award-winning magic and comedy. From Chicago, to Las Vegas, David’s unique and cutting-edge style of magic has made him one of the most highly sought after entertainers in the Midwest, he said this week.

His fast-paced interactive magic show features mind-blowing magic, hilarious family-friendly comedy, and plenty of audience participation, Casas said.

When not touring, he also teaches youth magic classes every fall and winter for the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center, Muscatine Community YMCA, and the Davenport Junior Theatre.

On both days, Regul will be opening the show with his 40-45 minute solo show, and after a brief intermission, Casas will do his 40-45 minute solo show.

“All of our shows are family friendly, and great for all ages,” Casas said, noting it will include plenty of audience participation. The VIP experience will only be after Sunday’s show.

For more information on David Casas, visit his website HERE.

Regul has been doing magic tricks for over a decade.

Regul said the last time he and David shared the stage together was at The Renwick Mansion in May 2019 and it was a sold-out show. “I’m so excited for the two of us to perform together again,” Regul said this week. “People can expect to see cards that change places under impossible conditions, a solid through solid penetration and an insane amount of laughter.”

He has been thrilling audiences with magic for over a decade, once he learned his first magic trick after finishing Benedictine University. Regul started working in a group home for children with special needs, and quickly learned how much people loved magic and became fascinated with the art form, he said.

Over the years, T.J. has earned a reputation as one of the area’s leading family entertainment experts. He has won multiple awards for his stage and close – up performances, was featured in “The Best of the Midwest Magic Showcase” and amassed nearly 400,00 followers on TikTok.

Regul performs weekly at The Gypsy Highway Bar and Grill in Davenport, where he shares an especially fun blend of close-up magic and comedy at your table while you wait for your food. For more information, visit his website HERE.

Tickets for this weekend’s shows are $15 in advance or $18 at the door, available at the Mockingbird website HERE.