Zina Ellis is looking for a little “Divine Intervention.”

The super talented 30-year-old Moline High alum — who graduated from Yale University in 2015 (with a degree in theater) — is raising money for a planned web series of the same name.

Zina Ellis, a 2011 Moline High grad and 2015 Yale alum, in a pitch video for her new project at divineinterventionseries.com.

Her crowdfunding site for the project says “Divine Intervention” will “explode the romantic comedy canon by centering people of color and LGBTQ+ folks in front of and behind the camera.”

Ellis (who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.) currently works for an executive search firm in health care, with clients across the country.

For her Yale senior thesis project, she channeled the frustrations of being a student of color in a predominantly-white institution into a performance investigating how the musical theatre reinforces historical stereotypes about Black women. After a post-graduation world tour with her all-women’s a cappella group, she settled down in New York, where she has worked on theater projects ranging from a new play devised in a bar basement to a national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” according to her bio.

With the encouragement of a screenwriter friend, she has branched out into long-form writing for TV and film, placing as a quarter- and semifinalist in multiple screenwriting competitions.

Through Wednesday, she has raised $10,602 (out of $15,000 goal) for “Divine Intervention,” and you can find more information and donate through Friday, Dec. 1 HERE.

Ellis chose her fundraising platform, a one-month window for crowdfunding, through “Support Our Story.” It provides coaching for her around the project, in exchange for a small percentage of what she raises, she said this week.

“It’s entirely standard with these platforms, and I’ve been able to get on a couple Zooms with them and talk through the specifics,” she said in a Tuesday interview. “I think it’s pretty worth it.”

Ellis estimated each page of script would cost $1,000 to produce (which inspired her to make it shorter). She wanted to work with a friend who’s a SAG actor, and they’re very glad the actors’ strike is over.

Ellis is also applying for grants, planning to shoot in February, and have it released next summer.

“I’ve loved Greek mythology since I was a kid,” she said. “I was always into fairy tales, folk tales.”

“When I went to college and studied theater, I studied Greek tragedy,” Ellis said. She was in a sketch comedy group at Yale, where she acted and wrote some sketches.

“My sensibility as a writer, and the kind of things I enjoyed writing and watching too, was leading more longer-form,” she said. “More like a sitcom than a sketch.”

Ellis is looking to produce three six-minute-long online episodes in a $20,000 budget.

“I just want to get it out to the world, where people will be more likely to engage with it if they can click play, instead of having to read it,” she said.

Irreverent rom-com

“Divine Intervention” is described as “an irreverent half-hour comedy about just that: the highs and lows of modern love, with a lot of help from the ancients.”

After nearly causing an international incident, Aphrodite (the Greek goddess of love in her Kardashian-esque modern form) is stripped of her powers and sent to Earth. Once there, she strikes a deal with the other gods: regain her omnipotence by helping super-single Brooklynite Delia find true love, or be banished from the Pantheon forever, a synopsis says.

Ellis’s senior thesis show at Yale was called “Legally Black.”

In 2020, when she was in lockdown, Ellis started thinking about her life and existential drama, including “How am I going to find a boyfriend?” She dreamt about having her own fairy godmother.

“My interest in mythology — what if I had a literal love goddess helping me out?” Ellis recalled. “Also remembering from mythology, Aphrodite is very capricious, she has a temper, she’s very self-centered.”

Those qualities in some ways are very different from her (but also in some ways similar). Ellis imagined how she might interact with Aphrodite. Her Brooklyn roommate had gone home in 2020, so she was truly alone.

Ellis did a lot of writing, and had weekly hangouts on Zoom with friends.

Director Dominique Nieves

The “Divine Intervention” director is Dominique Nieves, “and she is an absolute powerhouse,” Ellis said, noting she found her in a Facebook group for women of color in TV and film. Ellis posted about it and Nieves asked to read her script.

The director was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Writer-Director for her Telly Award-winning magic realism film, “Our Lady Lupe,” which was produced in association with PBS for their 2021 primetime broadcast special, “The Latino Experience.”

“She went to Yale and I went to Columbia and we were both working actresses, and we had both taught for the same enrichment program for high school students, so we quickly found a lot of common threads in our education, work, and commitment to community,” Nieves said by email Wednesday. “When I read the script, I immediately knew I wanted to direct Divine Intervention; it’s got humor and heart, and a unique twist on magic in the real world.

“I am so impressed by Zina’s initiative,” she said. “When I first met her, she had just written her first script and knew that taking it from page to screen would be a huge endeavor, and she is up for the challenge. I have seen her apply advice, take classes, apply for grants, and bring together a phenomenal team of women at the helm of this series. Zina is a powerhouse creative with a kind heart, who wants to bring a hilariously relatable story of love to audiences everywhere. I hope everyone in her community will stand behind her, as she is such an amazing example of the talent that comes out of Zina’s hometown.”

“Our Lady Lupe” (written and directed by Latina filmmaker Dominique Nieves) premiered on PBS in July 2021.

“Divine Intervention” is a “fresh take on love; it’s not only about learning to love others, it’s about self-love and confidence as well,” Nieves (founder of Iron Glove Productions) said. “It’s about friendship and sisterhood and family. Zina has a fresh and funny spin on dating and being a Zillennial woman and I am honored to be partnering with her as director.”

Iron Glove is a “nod to my 5th grade teacher, who said I had an iron fist, but a velvet glove in regards to how I handled the more unruly boy in my class,” Nieves related. “As a woman founder in a male-dominated industry, Iron Glove Productions was meant to be a gender ambiguous moniker, while still having myriad hidden meanings inherent to my background.”

In “Divine Intervention,” the two main characters are a modern Aphrodite and an “unlucky in love Brooklynite,” based on Ellis and her friends. “The highs and lows of looking for love in our strange and beautiful city.”

There’s no musical aspect to the series yet.

Her ”Divine Intervention” script was a semi-finalist for the Hollywood International Diversity Film Festival. Once the pilot is filmed, they plan to hold screenings, apply to film festivals, and pursue additional development to continue sharing it with the world.

Ellis in the new musical “White Oleander,” while she was at Yale.

One of her main priorities for the series is to highlight a cast and crew of color, and diversity in all backgrounds (ethnicity, gender and sexuality), she said.

Ellis has been overwhelmed by the support she’s gotten so far, including many QC family and friends.

“That has been really, really amazing and inspiring and a little bit intimidating,” she said “I’m gonna do my best to make this thing as awesome as humanly possible, to do right by everyone and maybe hopefully have some more cool things come out of it.”

Performing gigs

Ellis performed in a six-month national tour for “Cinderella” (2018-19), as the fairy godmother. One of her reviews (Theater by the Bay) said: “Zina Ellis is resplendent in the role. Ellis’ voice alone would be enough to make her stand out, but her performance is equally good…the beautiful and confident fairy godmother we all wish was ours.”

Ellis, left, played the fairy godmother in a national tour of “Cinderella” in 2018-2019.

She has auditioned for several Broadway shows, was in a regional production of “Annie,” in Ogunquit, Maine (as one of the Boylan sisters), and has acted in a couple movies and TV shows.

Her new film is “The Christmas Venue,” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

It was filmed last February in Albany, N.Y., and she plays the best friend of the female lead, who works as a wedding planner.

“Even though I’m not in very much of it, I am technically the driving force for the whole thing,” Ellis bragged. “I haven’t watched it yet. I need to watch it, but I’ve had so many other things going on.”

The poster for the new film, “The Christmas Venue.”

In the film, losing faith in Christmas after a rough break-up, Cait heads home where she meets Drew, a handsome handyman, and is thrust into a plan to persuade a wealthy couple to let her host their wedding in order to save her family’s bed and breakfast.

This weekend, Ellis is acting in a student film at Syracuse University.



Ellis has hosted a podcast on the films of Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical,” “Hocus Pocus,” “This Is It”).

Now that she’s in the Actors’ Equity union, she can’t be in Circa ’21 shows. Among her many entertainment-related ventures, she has also recorded a podcast on director/choreographer Kenny Ortega (you can listen to the first season HERE).

After Dec. 1, you can still donate to “Divine Intervention” HERE. For more information, visit Ellis’s website HERE.