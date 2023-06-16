Moline’s Fourth Wall Films is among over 300 cultural and civic institutions across the nation participating in the third-annual Civic Season event that runs from Juneteenth to July 4th.

This new summer tradition for learning and action is co-designed with Gen Z, the future inheritors of our democracy, according to a Fourth Wall release. Civic Season is a time to explore your story – and how it connects to U.S. history – through events, activities and resources from credible sources.

The season begins on Saturday, June 17 with celebrations across the nation, but the specially selected content and resources are online now.

Several excerpts from Fourth Wall Films’ award-winning documentary catalog are included in the Civic Season online activities HERE.

The Fourth Wall film “Country School” talked about the June 14, 1885 birth of Flag Day at a one-room school in Ozaukee County, Wis.

Among them are a story about the birthplace of Flag Day from “Country School: One Room – One Nation”; Harriet Beecher Stowe and slavery from “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe”; citizenship and the environment with “Over & Under: Wildlife Crossings”; “Tanilo’s Story” and “Riding the Rails” from the Hero Street documentary series; and a piece about the 1837 Ioway Map and a Native American boarding school from the “Lost Nation: The Ioway” limited series.

“We are always looking for ways to put our work out in front of new audiences,” director Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall said. “This not only does that, but it helps viewers appreciate what citizenship in America means. It’s a project we are very pleased to be part of.”

“I’m just proud that all of the short films we submitted were accepted and programmed, because each of them means something special to us,” Fourth Wall partner Tammy Rundle said. “It’s an honor to be included in this important online resource.”

“Riding the Rails to Hero Street” is part of the online Civic Season resources.

Other organizations in the region who are also participating in Civic Season include the Putnam Museum and Science Center, State Historical Museum of Iowa, Living History Farms, Chicago History Museum, and the Illinois State Museum.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport, is also part of the 3rd-annual Civic Season.

2026 will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and Civic Season lays the groundwork for a meaningful, vibrant commemoration for all, the release said.

Civic Season is developed by Made By Us, a partnership collectively led by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, National Archives Foundation, First Americans Museum, Atlanta History Center, Senator John Heinz History Center, New-York Historical Society, and Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.