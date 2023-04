Morgan Wallen’s “One Night at a Time” concert set for Friday, April 28, at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, Moline, has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2023.

According to the Vibrant Arena website, the concert has been rescheduled because Wallen is on “doctor-ordered vocal rest.”

FILE – Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thousands of country music fans were awaiting the singer when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night, April 23, 2023, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reported that video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message that said the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought their tickets. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

All tickets will be honored for the new date, according to the website, which says “For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase.”