It’s been a LONG four years since Opera Quad Cities staged its last full opera, and the 22-year-old company returns this weekend with W.A. Mozart’s beloved “Don Giovanni,” Friday, June 16 and Sunday, June 18 at Moline High School’s Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

The last complete operas the local company has produced were Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” in June 2018 and Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” in June 2019 at St. Ambrose University’s Galvin Fine Arts Center. It originally planned to do Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” in 2020, before being scuttled by COVID.

Opera Quad Cities’ new “Don Giovanni” will be performed at Moline High School Friday, June 16, and Sunday, June 18.



“We wanted to make sure we could drum up an audience, get our name back out there,” Opera QC board president Jon Schrader said Wednesday. He plays the pivotal role of Commendatore in “Don Giovanni,” who is Donna Anna’s father. Schrader was in “Figaro” and “Pirates.”

Opera QC felt the moment had passed to bring back “Butterfly,” mainly because the soprano cast in the title role returned to Japan. “In 2021, there was a lot of anti-American sentiment going on,” Schrader said, noting the opera’s lead tenor is an American sailor “who’s an absolute cad.”

Jon Schrader is board president of Opera Quad Cities, which was founded in 2001.

The Mozart 1787 opera (premiered just a year after the composer’s “Figaro”) also features a cad at its core – a relentless, arrogant Don Juan. Opera QC’s production is set in a “timeless” period, in modern dress, sung in English, with a 40-member orchestra conducted by Nathan Windt of St. Ambrose. The stage direction is by Michelle Crouch of Augustana.

“Don Giovanni” was described this way, according to a 2019 production from Opera Atelier in Toronto:

“Mozart’s outrageous comedy tells the tale of an incorrigible young playboy who blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. Based on the story of Don Juan, Don Giovanni follows an irresistible (yet irresponsible and amoral) youth who is loved by women almost as universally as he loves them. It doesn’t take long before the audience sees that even Don Giovanni cannot escape the consequences of his flouting of conventional morality.”

Chinese baritone as lead

Chinese baritone Bin Peng plays the Don. This past year, he was an Augustana College part-time assistant professor of music, teaching voice. He’s sung Alcindoro in “La Bohème” at the University of North Texas (where Peng earned his doctor of musical arts degree in 2022); Papageno in “The Magic Flute” at the Manhattan School of Music (where he got his master’s); and the title role in “The Marriage of Figaro” at Capital Normal University in Beijing.

Bin Peng (center) plays the title role in the classic Mozart opera.

As an international student, Peng got a one-year visa, finding the position at Augustana this past school year. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” he said. His plan is to move back to China.

Of the Quad-Cities, “I liked the nature here. I enjoyed jogging outside,” Peng said. “It’s a great place for me. Very slow pace.”

“Don Giovanni” is a big challenge for him.

“This is the first time I’ve played this opera and it’s a challenge for me to sing English,” he said. It’s also hard to play, because Don is unlikable, Peng said.

“I don’t like this role, personally,” he said. “How can a person live just for the sex and eating?”

“He’s such a narcissist – he wants whatever he wants, in any moment that he’s in,” Schrader said.

Michael Callahan (who plays Don’s servant, Leporello) said since he’s rich and powerful, he can afford to do whatever he wants, echoing part of society today. Leporello enjoys being on adventures with him.

“That’s Leporello’s flaw – he understands the evil nature of the Don, but a good portion of him would like to be him,” Schrader said, noting he loves the money he gets from Don.

Leporello is a fairly comic role, and Callahan said one of the reasons he wanted to do it is because he loves the famous “Catalogue” aria in Act 1 — a light-hearted tune that consists of a description and detailed count of his master’s many conquests.

Music director at Bethel-Wesley United Methodist Church in Moline, and of The Chordbusters barbershop chorus, Callahan said his favorite roles include Pooh-Bah in Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Mikado,” General Stanley in Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance,” Giuseppe Zangara in Sondheim’s “Assassins,” and Angelo in Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.”

He, Schrader, and Mary Jane Knight (who plays Donna Elvira in “Don Giovanni”) were in Opera QC’s “Pirates,” and the company did an opera highlights concert last June at Bartlett (with a small orchestra).

Knight was cast in “Madame Butterfly,” which was to be done in June 2020 at Bartlett, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

Translation a challenge

“Singing it in translation is very difficult,” she said of the Mozart, compared to the original Italian. “It’s not written with singers in mind.”

Callahan said some of his lines mirror the instrumentation, like in the strings.

“When it switches to English, I’m still trying to stick with how the strings are doing their attacks, but you’ve got these really heavy, leaden syllables amnd it’s really hard,” he said.

It’s easier for an audience to keep track of the story in English, especially with the comedic elements, “which would get lost in the Italian,” Schrader said. ”This is probably the first dramady ever made. There are serious, serious issues – being an absolute philanderer, getting dragged to hell, but there are light, happy, laughable moments.”

Knight teaches voice in Iowa City and at Kirkwood College, Cedar Rapids. As a mezzo-soprano, she has also appeared with Riverside Theatre, Theatre Memphis, Opera Memphis, Opera Omaha, Des Moines Metro Opera, City Circle Theatre, and Revival Theatre Company, among others.

Soprano Mikayla Liu (who sings Donna Anna here) appreciates doing opera in English, since it’s her native language and she can connect with the role better.

“I would agree, that it’s a lot harder in English,” she said of singing. Knight prefers doing the recitatives (combination of spoken and singing) in English.

Liu earned her bachelor’s in music education from Northwestern University and recently completed her master’s in vocal performance at the University of Iowa.

In April 2023, she made her role debut as Violetta in the University of Iowa’s opera production of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” She participated in the 2022 Vienna Summer Music Festival productions of two newly composed operas and covered Contessa Almaviva in their production of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro.”

Liu has performed Donna Elvira in scenes of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” (University of Iowa), and toured Ireland with Northwestern’s orchestra and opera chorus performing scenes from Mozart’s “Magic Flute,” Offenbach’s “The Tales of Hoffmann,” and was an ensemble member in Northwestern’s productions of “Die Fledermaus” and “Mary Poppins.”

First-time opera for leads

Despite its popularity, none of the main singers have done a production of “Don Giovanni.” Liu has sung the main Donna Anna aria since an undergrad, so “it’s always been a dream role of mine,” she said.

“I feel like he unites all of the characters – they’re united to hate him,” Liu said of the title lecherous libertine. “He’s an interesting character.”

“Nobody escapes flaws in this opera; everybody is flawed in one way or another,” Callahan said.

“That’s what so brilliant about Mozart is that this character who’s this rake, horrible – that he still writes this beautiful love song,” Knight said. “When he sings this love song at the end, everybody in the audience is – I’d fall in love with him too.”

“Don Giovanni” is at Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

Elvira is the first woman who’s been jilted by him. “At the beginning, she’s like ‘I will never fall for him again’,” Knight said. “But, what happens later? She falls for him. That’s her fault.

“The thing I also love about this opera is that, it’s a forward-thinking kind of topic, because it’s a statement in the negative on the patriarchal society,” she said. “There’s not that many operas where you see the man who’s an abuser, actually being called out for it. That’s what I love about my character – she stands up; she’s a feminist.

“You can’t do this to other women,” Knight said of Donna Elvira. “I’m going to say something about it, and that doesn’t always happen in opera.”

“Don Giovanni” is kind of a #MeToo story, featuring women sexually abused by this man.

Liu’s character, Donna Anna, is raped and her father killed by Don Giovanni.

“She is from the higher class of society and she’s getting ready to be married,” she said. “Don Giovanni basically comes in and uproots her whole life. For a majority of the opera, my character if you had to give her a fault, is she’s just so overcome by her emotions.”

“Donna Anna is just a wreck for most of this opera,” Liu said. Her fiancé, Don Ottavio is “seen is a weak tenor role,” but also is “a very strong male role model,” she said. “He’s willing to do the right thing.”

Donna Elvira wants to stop Don Giovanni, but her big aria in the second act, “she realizes she loves him still, but wants him to stop abusing other women,” Knight said. “She wants him to change his ways. It’s the classic story of not just an abusive relationship, but my first love, I want to save him still.”

Jon Schrader (top center) as Commendatore haunts Don Giovanni at the opera’s climax.

She tells him to repent or go to hell, but he rebuffs her. After all that, Donna Elvira decides to become a nun.

Schrader as Commendatore haunts Don Giovanni as a graveyard statue, offering him one last chance to repent. When Don refuses, he is surrounded by demons and carried away to hell. A final ensemble contains the moral, “Such is the end of the evildoer: the death of a sinner always reflects his life.”

The Opera QC performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30; $25 for seniors and free for students with ID, available HERE.