The Muscatine Art Center will be closed to the public from Feb. 21 through March 8 to facilitate the changing of exhibitions.

Art Center staff will be working behind the scenes to pack up the “Nature Connects” exhibition, deep clean the facility, and install several new exhibitions during this time period, according to a Friday release.

During the closure, appointments must be made in advance by calling 563-263-8282. Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

Visitors to the Muscatine Art Center encounter paintings made by artists recognized around the world, fascinating objects connected to Muscatine’s past, beautifully crafted decorative arts, charming period rooms, and a Japanese Garden installed nearly a century ago, the release said.

Learners of all ages can pique their curiosity through changing exhibitions, classes, and events. For more information, visit Muscatine Art Center, or the Art Center Page on the City of Muscatine website.