The rock musical “Rent” will be performed this weekend at Muscatine Community College.

Muscatine Community College’s Theatre Department is presenting the iconic rock musical “Rent” on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the newly-renovated Black Box Theater in Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado Street in Muscatine.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” (1996) has become a pop-cultural phenomenon, according to a Thursday college release. The Jonathan Larson musical follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in Manhattan’s East Village. The group’s dreams, losses, and love stories are woven through the musical’s narration to paint a stunningly raw and emotional portrait of the gritty bohemian world of New York City in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt plays Roger in the new Muscatine production of “Rent.”

MCC’s production of “Rent” will star Josh Payne as Mark, Tommy Ratkiewicz-Stierwalt as Roger, Hunter Haller as Collins, CJ Gibson as Benny, Antonio Martinez as Angel, Jenni Colbert as Mimi, Cali Van Zandt as Joanne, Kim Feuerbach as Maureen, as well as Perma Knerr, Jacie Havill, Daniel Samuelson, Teri Walsh, Brianna Harvey, Paige Lambright, Mindy Oberreuter, Sophia Boldt, Addison Hopkins, and Morgan Connelly.

A scene from the new production of “Rent.”

The production is directed by Courtney Copper, musically directed by Pat Burr, and produced by Chad T. Bishop. Watch the play’s promotional trailer on Muscatine Access Channel Nine’s YouTube channel.

Tickets are general admission, $10 for students and $15 for adults. You can purchase tickets online HERE.

