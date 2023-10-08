The Muscatine Art Center, Global Education at the Stanley Center, MCC Collegiate LULAC, LULAC Muscatine, Muscatine UNIDOS 4-H, and the Muscatine County Arts Council are collaborating to offer an evening of dancing, music, and more from 5:15-6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, a news release says.

The West Liberty student group, Los Cometas Mariachi, will begin the evening at 5:15 p.m. The group began in January 2021 under the direction of Ashley Smith, director of bands at West Liberty High School. The mission of Los Cometas Mariachi is “Empowering youth, building community, and teaching culture through authentic music education.”

Students from Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico (QCBF) will share the Mexican culture through the art form of dance following the mariachi performance. The QCBF consists of about 80 students ranging in ages from 4 to 18 years old. Since its founding in 1984, the group has performed at a variety of events such as local fiestas, art festivals, and school functions.

In addition to the performances, the pop-up display, “Migration is Beautiful,” will be on view, and several Hispanic heritage crafts will be provided including a mini piñata activity, “Day of the Dead” skulls, and a community art project to recreate the print of “Emilia at 10” by Mauricio Lasansky. The print is currently on view in the exhibition, “Mauricio Lasansky: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.” Other exhibitions at the Muscatine Art Center include “Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti: The Man Filled with Music” and work by artist Cory Christiansen and photography by John Deason.

The first 100 event attendees will receive a ticket for one free taco from Guadalajara Mexican Cuisine’s food truck which will also be set up for additional sales. The performance is free of charge. The performances will be held on the grounds of the Muscatine Art Center, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

In case of inclement weather, the performances and activities will be moved to the Black Box Theatre on the Muscatine Community College campus at 152 Colorado St. If it is necessary to use the alternate location, notification of the move will be posted here and on the Facebook page of the Muscatine Art Center.

The Muscatine Art Center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted. Visit here for more information about programs and events and to download a quarterly newsletter.