Quad City Music Guild — which will present its 75th season of musicals at Moline’s Prospect Park this year — is hosting its first annual Open House on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., 1584 34th Ave., Moline.
Join members of the community, curious volunteers, and potential actors as Guild will give casual tours of the theater, provide information regarding the first four shows of the season, the youth chorus, and more. Light refreshments available, and no fee required.
The musicals this year will be “Rent,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Pippin” and “Sweeney Todd.” There will be staff members from each of the first four shows at tables to ask questions, get basic audition information, and more. Individuals wanting to audition are also able to stand on the stage, get a feel for the audition process at QCMG, and in general feel more comfortable before upcoming auditions.
Casual tours will make stops in the main theater, costume and work shops, and everything in between. Music Guild’s colorful history began on the evening of June 22, 1949, when a small group of faithful supporters sat on park benches in the old Chautauqua building to see the first Guild show, Victor Herbert’s “Sweethearts.” Tickets cost $1.50.
Auditions for Jonathan Larson’s iconic rock musical “Rent” will be Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and callbacks at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Performance dates are March 24, 25, 26, 31, and April 1 and 2. For more audition information, click HERE.
Other QC theaters holding upcoming auditions are:
- Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline: The downtown Moline theater is bringing back the ’80s hit-filled “Rock of Ages” this summer. In August 2017, it sold out its seven-performance run before even opening. Auditions will be Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12:30 to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m., with performances this August. If you cannot attend these tryout dates, email an audition request to thebbtheatre@gmail.com.
- Countryside Community Theatre, North Scott High School, Eldridge: Auditions for the summer season of “Footloose” and “Into the Woods” will be held Saturday, Jan. 21st from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22nd from noon to 3 p.m., with callbacks immediately following from 3-5 p.m. if needed. Performances of “Footloose” will be June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, and “Into the Woods” will be July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6. If need to audition virtually, send audition application and video to audtions@cctqc.org by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20th.
- Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline: The Spotlight will be auditioning for the “SpongeBob SquarePants” musical Friday, Jan. 27th from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 28th from 10 a.m. to noon, with callbacks at 1 p.m. The show (with songs of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I. and David Bowie) will have performances June 2, 3, 9, and 10 at 7 p.m. and June 4th and 11th at 2 p.m. If you are unable to attend auditions, but would like to audition, email sara@thespotlighttheatreqc.com.
- Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island: Circa is seeking online submissions to fill roles for their spring smash hit, “Mamma Mia!” Production dates, including rehearsals, are April 27–July 8. Character breakdown and requirements can be found at the Circa audition website. All roles in this professional production are paid. Questions and submissions should be sent to producer Denny Hitchcock at dpjh@circa21.com no later than Jan. 20.