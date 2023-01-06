Quad City Music Guild — which will present its 75th season of musicals at Moline’s Prospect Park this year — is hosting its first annual Open House on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m., 1584 34th Ave., Moline.

Join members of the community, curious volunteers, and potential actors as Guild will give casual tours of the theater, provide information regarding the first four shows of the season, the youth chorus, and more. Light refreshments available, and no fee required.

Music Guild will audition for its spring show, “Rent,” on Jan. 14-15, at Prospect Park, Moline.

The musicals this year will be “Rent,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Pippin” and “Sweeney Todd.” There will be staff members from each of the first four shows at tables to ask questions, get basic audition information, and more. Individuals wanting to audition are also able to stand on the stage, get a feel for the audition process at QCMG, and in general feel more comfortable before upcoming auditions.

Casual tours will make stops in the main theater, costume and work shops, and everything in between. Music Guild’s colorful history began on the evening of June 22, 1949, when a small group of faithful supporters sat on park benches in the old Chautauqua building to see the first Guild show, Victor Herbert’s “Sweethearts.” Tickets cost $1.50.

Auditions for Jonathan Larson’s iconic rock musical “Rent” will be Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and callbacks at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Performance dates are March 24, 25, 26, 31, and April 1 and 2. For more audition information, click HERE.

