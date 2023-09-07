Quad City Music Guild continues to celebrate its 75th season with an open house Saturday.

The community theater in Prospect Park, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, will hold a free open house Saturday, Sept. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature building tours, food trucks (including Kona Ice and Brave Roots), a costume “museum,” photo booth, and make-up tutorial area for attendees.

A view of the Music Guild orchestra pit and stage for a rehearsal for August’s production of “Pippin.”

The lobby will display costumes from different productions (such as “Music Man,” Anna’s dress from “King and I,” Dorothy’s dress from “Wizard of Oz”) along with photos from those productions, costume sketches, and photo albums from the first season to the present.

Music Guild traces its history to the night of June 22, 1949, when a small group of faithful supporters sat on park benches in the old Chautauqua building to see the first Guild show, Victor Herbert’s “Sweethearts.” Tickets cost $1.50.

Red Schneider, left, and Jordyn Mitchell in Music Guild’s “Pippin.”

The idea flourished and the enthusiastic response to the new organization’s first show prompted presentation of three shows in 1950, a pattern that followed until the season was expanded in the year 2000, according to the Guild online history.

Nestled among trees, Prospect Park overlooks the Rock River valley. The Tri-City Railway Company built the “Prospect Park Pavilion,” as it was then known, in 1903 on property that later became a Moline city park.

Guild’s costume shop.

In 2000, QCMG completed a $1.4-million renovation of the theater. The project included a new 4,800-square-foot lobby; new restrooms; handicapped accessible parking; a new roof; new maintenance-free exterior; a new ticket office; new concessions area; air conditioning and heating; and reupholstered/restored seating.

A Music Guild Youth Chorus concert.

All of the productions in the year 2000 were completely sold out.

By completing the new all-weather facility, the Guild was able to expand its number of productions from three to five for each year; creating a spring show and a holiday show in December in addition to the traditional three-show summer season. Recent updates and expansions to the building have included new seats for the theater in 2011, as well as the new Costume Shoppe and stage-level Scene Shoppe, completed in 2014.

A view of the Guild stage from the sound and light booth.

In 2015, QCMG welcomed its 750,000th patron to Prospect Park in Moline.

Next up, the theater will present “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Nov. 10-19, 2023), and the 2024 season will feature “Kinky Boots,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Newsies,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “White Christmas.”

For more information, visit the QCMG website HERE.