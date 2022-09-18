The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series will return to a live format, kicking off the season at noon Friday, Sept. 23, with a 45-minute music performance.

Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy along with a free concert, a news release says.

The September event will feature singer/songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. No registration is required.

Knudsen is a well-traveled and seasoned artist whose music has been featured on FOX, Hallmark, and international TV commercials. Knudsen has opened for bands such as Amy Helm, Jessica Hernandez, Nicholas David, and Davina and the Vagabonds.

Lewis’ live performance will include music from his repertoire of more than 500 songs, including covers from the ’50s to current tunes along with his original songs. Knudsen is also a QC Beats artist.

This performance is the Bettendorf Public Library’s kickoff event for fall submissions for the 2022 round of QC Beats entries. Brown Bag Lunch was made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library

For more information, visit here or call 563-344-4175.