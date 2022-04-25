A Nashville singer-songwriter and a soul/blues band will perform in separate shows next weekend in Bishop Hill.

Kashena Sampson will perform in concert Friday, April 29th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St. The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7, and is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Kashena Sampson

“I had $3 in my bank account but I thought, ‘I’m working on Tuesday, I’ll be OK. Then the tornado hit and that didn’t happen’,” Sampson recalled in a press release about the March 2020 tornado that hit Nashville just before the pandemic did.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter had already finished her forthcoming album — an 11-song journey through her struggles with co-dependency and finding herself, illuminated by a voice that harkens back to a time when Linda Rondstadt and Fleetwood Mac reigned supreme — and then her path shifted, as did that of so many other musicians over the past two years, according to the release.

A singular part of her story is that Sampson had funded her music through a bartending job at The Basement East, which was destroyed in 2020.

“I had the record ready to go, and then the tornado took away the funding for it,” she said. “Nobody really knows what they are doing. We are all just trying to figure out this life thing, and the answers can always be found within.”

Her record “Time Machine” tells the story “of my struggles with codependency, personal growth and self worth,” Sampson said. “My internal struggle with relationships, the music business, and trying to find joy in the little things in life. In the past, I’ve always looked for things outside myself to fix me and I’ve always come up short. It’s the journey of me discovering that happiness and contentment is an inside job and nothing outside of myself is going to fix that.”

“Time Machine” was recorded in February 2019 with producer Jon Estes, who played bass, piano, cello and organ on the album, and with whom she also worked with for 2017’s “Wild Heart.” In September 2021, the record was finally released.

Colossal soul and blues

The soul and blues group, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will perform Sunday, May 1st at Bishop Hill Creative Commons. The show will begin with a potluck at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7. A $20-30 donation is suggested. Seating is very limited for this performance due to it being recorded. Please RSVP to john.r.taylor@gmail.com or purchase tickets on Eventbrite.com.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal will be in Bishop Hill May 1, 2022.

Night after night at their live shows, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal leave it all on the table, bringing crowds palpably authentic music, according to the band bio.

“This is a real working band; music for the people, by the people. You hear the veracity in Hoyer’s voice,” their release says. “You hear the strife of a guitar amp being pushed to its limits. You hear keyboards hammering notes home while emboldened horns soar over the top of a rhythm section akin to a freight train. The raucous funk and smooth soul emanating from the stage dutifully pays homage to the past soul giants while simultaneously charging forward, piloting themselves into the modern era. This is soul music.”

Hoyer formed Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in 2012 in famed blues town Lincoln, Neb. The award-winning six-piece band includes some of the area’s most revered and accomplished musicians. Inspired by the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Philly and San Francisco, the band continuously crosses musical boundaries both in style and era, and joins forces each show with a common goal — to have the crowd dancing so much they forget even their smallest troubles, the release says.

In 2020, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal released “Natural Born Hustler,” their 5th studio album and first album with new label partner, Color Red. The album was recorded in May and November of 2019 at Color Red studio in Denver, Colo.

The album has earned rave reviews internationally, including American Songwriter, saying: “Fans of the retro music associated with the Daptone and Coalmine labels will gravitate to this…Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal perfected their approach on stage where it counts, infusing these performances with an electrifying, pulse pounding and well, colossal presence.”

In 2017, Hoyer was featured as a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” and the band completed their first European tour; a 27-city stint capped with a live album release from their show in Brussels, Belgium. the band completed several national tours from 2015-2017, playing more than 150 shows in 32 states each year, including opening for George Clinton, Charles Bradley, Booker T Jones, and Muscle Shoals Revue.

No Depression has written: “If James Brown and Otis Redding had a love child, it would be Josh Hoyer. The Lincoln, Nebraska, soul shouter, and his band of merry soulsters, Soul Colossal, deliver a sound so big, so funky, so wring-the-sweat-out-of-you energetic that it reaches through the speakers and shakes you until you start moving to its groove.”