A unique singer-songwriter will conclude her Quad City Arts Visiting Artist residency Saturday night.

Martha Redbone is a Native and African-American vocalist/songwriter/composer/educator, who will perform Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Redstone Room of Common Chord, 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

Redbone performs Saturday, May 13 in the Redstone Room.

She is known for her unique gumbo of folk, blues, and gospel from her childhood in Harlan County, Kentucky — infused with the eclectic grit of pre-gentrified Brooklyn, according to her bio.

Tickets for the Redstone show are $10 in advance, $15 day of the show, available HERE.

Redbone spoke at a special event Wednesday, May 10, at the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, co-hosted by the Quad Cities Cultural Trust.

Martha Redbone at Quad City Botanical Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

“Culture needs to be preserved!” was Redbone’s guiding message, and was very poignant for all who attended, according to a Quad City Arts social media post. All six partners of the QCCT congregated together at the Botanical Center “for a spectacular performance, focused on the need for culture to be represented, shared, and cultivated,” Quad City Arts posted.

“Performances like this one expose us to different talents, spark healthy conversations, and frame the importance of how the arts can bring us together in our community,” the nonprofit said.

For more information on Redbone, visit her website HERE.